* Liberia declares 90-day state of emergency
* WHO experts discuss measures to tackle outbreak
* Calls for use of experimental drugs
* Benin hospital treats Nigerian Ebola suspect
(Adds Liberian minister comment)
By Umaru Fofana and Clair MacDougall
FREETOWN/MONROVIA, Aug 7 The army blockaded on
Thursday rural areas in Sierra Leone that have been hit by the
deadly Ebola virus, a senior officer said, after neighbouring
Liberia declared a state of emergency to tackle the worst
outbreak of the disease on record.
Worried Liberians queued at banks and stocked up on food in
markets in the capital Monrovia while others took buses to
unaffected parts of the West African country after President
Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf announced late on Wednesday the actions
that will last for 90 days.
The state of emergency allows Liberia's government to
curtail civil rights and deploy troops and police to impose
quarantines on badly affected communities as it tries to contain
the epidemic, which has hit Sierra Leone, Guinea, Liberia and
Nigeria.
"Everyone is afraid this morning," civil servant Cephus
Togba told Reuters by telephone. "Big and small they are all
panicking. Everyone is stocking up the little they have."
With troops setting up checkpoints outside Monrovia on the
way to some of the worst-hit towns, Johnson-Sirleaf said the
state of emergency was necessary for "the very survival of our
state and for the protection of the lives of our people".
In Washington, D.C., a Liberian official said the country's
health care system was collapsing with hospitals closing,
medical workers fleeing and people dying of common diseases
because they are afraid to seek treatment.
"What is happening is the entire health sector is being
devastated by the crisis. It is not only a killer, but it kills
those who care for them, and a good number of them are dying,"
Minister of Foreign Affairs Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan said in an
interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
In Geneva, World Health Organization (WHO) experts were due
to hold a second day of meetings to agree on emergency measures
to tackle the highly contagious virus and whether to declare an
international public health emergency.
Ebola has claimed at least 932 lives, according to the WHO.
After an experimental drug was administered to two U.S.
charity workers who were infected in Liberia, Ebola specialists
have urged the WHO to offer such drugs to Africans. The U.N.
agency has asked medical ethics experts to explore this option
next week.
Many in Liberia, a country founded by descendants of freed
American slaves and whose capital is named after U.S. President
James Monroe, are looking to the United States in this time of
crisis as they did during a 1989-2003 civil war that killed
nearly a quarter of a million people.
"We need help from America. We need help," said Nancy Poure,
a small trader in the suburb of Johnsonville. "This is the
beginning of hardship. Ninety days of fear and suffering."
One of the deadliest diseases known to man, Ebola kills up
to 90 percent of those infected. Symptoms include internal and
external bleeding, diarrhoea and vomiting. Discovered in
Democratic Republic of Congo in 1976, near the Ebola river, it
is believed to be carried by fruit bats, which are eaten as a
delicacy in West Africa.
FEARS FOR LAGOS
Although most cases of Ebola are in the remote border area
of Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, alarm over the spread of
the disease increased last month when a U.S. citizen died in
Nigeria after traveling there by plane from Liberia.
A nurse who treated Patrick Sawyer has died in Lagos and at
least five other people have been isolated with symptoms,
raising fears of an outbreak in the city of 21 million people,
Africa's largest metropolis.
A hospital in the capital of Benin is treating a Nigerian
man suspected of having Ebola. A sample of his blood has been
sent to Senegal for testing, Health Minister Dorothée Gazard
said on state television on Thursday.
The case is unconfirmed but Gazard's announcement triggered
widespread fear in Cotonou. Many people said they would stock up
on food and stop eating at popular roadside food stalls to avoid
possible infection.
In Saudi Arabia, a man suspected of contracting Ebola during
a recent business trip to Sierra Leone died on Wednesday in
Jeddah. Major airlines, such as British Airways
and Emirates, have halted flights to
affected countries, while many expatriates are leaving.
In eastern Sierra Leone, the worst-hit area of the country,
the police chief said security forces had been deployed last
night "to establish a complete blockade" of Kenema and Kailahun
districts, setting up 16 checkpoints on major roads.
"No vehicles or persons are allowed into or out of the
districts," Alfred Karrow-Kamara told Reuters, adding that the
measures would last for an initial 50-day period.
Traders who had registered with security agencies would be
able to bring in food and medicine. Security forces would mount
foot patrols to ensure civilians did not slip past their
road-blocks through the bush.
HOSPITAL CLOSED, DOCTORS FLEE
In Liberia, where the death toll is rising fastest,
authorities on Wednesday shut a Monrovia hospital after its
Cameroonian director died of Ebola and six other staff tested
positive, including two nuns and a 75-year-old Spanish
missionary.
Miguel Pajares, a Roman Catholic priest, was in stable
condition in a Madrid hospital after being repatriated with one
of the nuns, Juliana Bohi, on Thursday. They were escorted by
police on their arrival in Madrid to the Carlos III hospital,
which cleared its sixth floor for their treatment.
The Liberian military deployment, dubbed Operation White
Shield, is expected to be fully in place by Friday, officials
said. In the chaotic, ocean-front capital, residents greeted the
announcement with fear and concern, though the precise details
of the emergency powers have not yet been made public.
Liberian authorities have said they are willing to authorise
in-country clinical trials of experimental drugs. However, U.S.
President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he lacked enough
information to approve their use, adding that Ebola could be
controlled with a strong public health response.
Lacking the medical equipment and training to handle the
disease, some 32 health workers have died of Ebola in Liberia
and many sick people were going untreated after doctors deserted
their posts, Johnson-Sirleaf said.
The outbreak is costing its war-scarred economy millions of
dollars as airlines cancel flights.
Schools across the country were shut last week and
non-essential government workers were sent home.
Ebola has now been reported in eight of Liberia's 15
counties and the only two treatment centres, located in northern
Lofa County and Montserrado County near Monrovia, are unable to
cope. In other areas, patients are being kept in improvised
holding centres, aid workers have said.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Flynn in Dakar, Samuel Elijah
in Cotonou and Alphonso Toweh in Washington, D.C.; Writing by
Daniel Flynn and Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Peter
Millership, Robin Pomeroy, Toni Reinhold)