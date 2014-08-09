* WHO says this outbreak is most severe, but can be stopped
* Virus has killed 961 people in current outbreak
* Nigeria declares national emergency as cases mount
* Some Liberians say anti-Ebola measures increase hardship
(Adds USAID announcing new funding, patient in U.S. saying he
is getting stronger; in paragraphs 14, 32-33)
By Kate Kelland and Felix Onuah
LONDON/LAGOS, Aug 8 The world's worst outbreak
of Ebola that has killed nearly 1,000 people in West Africa
represents an international health emergency and could continue
spreading for months, the World Health Organization said on
Friday.
Nigeria became the third African nation, after Sierra Leone
and Liberia, to declare a national emergency on Friday as the
region's healthcare systems struggle to cope with the advance of
one of the deadliest diseases known to man.
"The outbreak is moving faster than we can control it," WHO
Director-General Margaret Chan told reporters on a telephone
briefing from her Geneva headquarters.
The U.N. agency said all states where Ebola had passed from
one person to another should declare a national emergency. It
called the outbreak "particularly serious" but said there should
be no general ban on international travel or trade.
"The declaration ... will galvanise the attention of leaders
of all countries at the top level. It cannot be done by the
ministries of health alone," Chan said.
In Nigeria, which has confirmed seven cases of Ebola since a
man fell sick on arrival from Liberia, President Goodluck
Jonathan declared a national state of emergency and approved 1.9
billion naira ($11.7 million) of emergency funds to combat the
virus.
The WHO has been accused of failing to respond fast enough
to the outbreak, which it said on May 18 could be declared over
by May 22. It has since become more conservative in its
predictions, said head of health security, Keiji Fukuda.
"At that point we thought that it was likely that it would
come under control based on our experience. This outbreak has
developed in ways we have not seen before," Fukuda told
reporters.
"The likelihood is that things will get worse before they
get better," he said, adding that the WHO is prepared for an
outbreak that persists at a high level for months.
Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said the
declaration showed WHO's seriousness in tackling the outbreak
but added that statements should be translated into action.
"For weeks, MSF has been repeating that a massive medical,
epidemiological and public health response is desperately needed
to saves lives," said MSF Director of Operations Bart Janssens.
RESTRICTIONS CAUSE HARDSHIP
Ebola has no proven cure and there is no vaccine to prevent
infection, so the best treatment is focussed on alleviating
symptoms that include fever, vomiting and diarrhoea.
Its spread could be stopped with the right measures to deal
with infected people, Fukuda said, but it was important that
anyone known to have Ebola should be immediately isolated and
treated in isolation for 30 days.
The U.S. Agency for International Development said on Friday
its officials had announced more than $12 million in additional
funding this week to help curb the outbreak.
The European Union said on Friday it was increasing by 8
million euros ($10.7 million) its funding to contain Ebola and
governments in the affected region have taken increasingly tough
measures.
The army in Sierra Leone on Thursday blockaded rural areas
hit by Ebola while neighbouring Liberia declared a state of
emergency. But some local people said the restrictions, while
necessary, risked increasing their economic hardship.
In one example, about 30 military officers armed with AK-47s
guarded a checkpoint blocking a line of trucks laden with goods
from travelling from Montserrado County to the rest of Liberia.
One of the drivers, Sackie Sumo, said the closed road
prevented him transporting his truckload of logs, which in turn
meant he would not be paid.
"I feel bad. I need to get money to my family," he told
Reuters.
Market vendor Musa Kweh whose shared taxi had been stopped
at the same checkpoint, also said she was unsure how she would
generate income from her goods now that the market in Monrovia
she was heading to was closed.
In an attempt to make some money from potatoes and other
goods, she spread them on the ground at the checkpoint to sell
to passersby.
FRESH DEATH TOLL
The latest WHO figures on Friday showed the worsening toll.
Some 1,779 people have been infected and 961 people have died in
the most severe outbreak in the 40 years since it was first
identified in humans.
This was partly because of weaknesses in the countries
affected, where health systems are fragile and lacking in
resources. Sierra Leone has one local doctor for roughly 45,588
people while Liberia has one for every 86,275 people, according
to political risk research company DaMina Advisors.
The effort to contain the disease is also undermined by
inexperience and misperceptions of the threat, the WHO said.
Although most cases of Ebola are in the remote area where
Guinea borders Sierra Leone and Liberia, alarm over the spread
of the disease increased last month when a U.S. citizen died in
Nigeria after travelling there by plane from Liberia.
The U.S. State Department has ordered the departure of
family members from its embassy in the Liberian capital Monrovia
and said it was acting "out of an abundance of caution".
International companies are also taking protective measures
such as reducing staff in affected countries. Steel and mining
company ArcelorMittal on Friday declared force majeure
on a major project in Liberia because of the outbreak.
Nigeria's state oil company said on Friday it had shut down
its own clinic in the Lagos commercial district of Victoria
Island after a suspected Ebola case was admitted.
Airline Gambia Bird said it was now only offering one-way
flights from the Gambian capital Banjul to Ebola-affected
countries, following a request from the government.
Concerns have spread to other countries. Ugandan health
authorities on Friday said an Ebola suspect had tested negative,
while a hospital in Benin's capital was treating a Nigerian man
suspected of having contracted the disease.
After an experimental drug was administered to two U.S.
charity workers who were infected in Liberia, Ebola specialists
have urged the WHO to offer such drugs to Africans. The U.N.
agency has asked medical ethics experts to explore this option
next week.
Kent Brantly, 33, a Texas doctor being treated for Ebola in
Atlanta after getting evacuated from West Africa, said in a
statement on Friday he was getting stronger.
"I am writing this update from my isolation room," Brantly
said in his first public statement since contracting Ebola. "I
am growing stronger every day, and I thank God for his mercy as
I have wrestled with this terrible disease."
(1 US dollar = 0.7462 euro)
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Ulmer-Nebehay and Tom Miles
in Geneva, Barbara Lewis in Brussels, Elias Biryabarema in
Kampala, Alphonso Toweh in Washington and Pap Saine in Banjul;
Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Emma Farge; Editing by
Philippa Fletcher, Robin Pomeroy and Mohammad Zargham)