ADDIS ABABA Oct 16 The African Union has
appealed to all leaders in the continent to contribute health
workers and specialists to staff new Ebola clinics and hospitals
being built in West Africa, its chairperson said on Thursday.
Global health authorities are struggling to contain the
world's worst Ebola epidemic since the haemorrhagic disease was
identified in 1976.
The virus - still spreading in West Africa - has killed
nearly 4,500 people, with confirmed, probable and suspected
cases reported in seven countries, including the United States.
Though hundreds of millions of dollars have been committed
and new Ebola clinics and hospitals are being built, aid
agencies say there too few volunteers.
The Addis Ababa-based bloc has already deployed around 100
volunteers in Liberia, where -- as in Sierra Leone and Guinea --
healthcare systems are collapsing.
"We have written to our members' heads of state to see if
each country can give us maybe up to 10 or 20 each," Nkosazana
Dlamini-Zuma, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, told
reporters.
"Even if some give us one or others give us 20, if everyone
gave, we can get some hundreds of health workers," she added.
The United States already has more than 350 troops on the
ground in West Africa, part of a planned mission of up to 4,000.
They have set up headquarters in Liberia's capital,
Monrovia, and hope to have a 25-bed field hospital ready this
month. The U.S. military also aims to quickly build up to 17
Ebola treatment units.
Britain is setting up a 200-bed hospital in Sierra Leone and
the United Nations has formed a special mission to lead efforts.
But aid agencies say hospitals for Ebola infections, which
the World Health Organisation says are doubling every 10 to 21
days, may not be built and staffed fast enough to meet demand.
"It is not just a fight for these three countries," Zuma
said. "If we don't help them the disease will also come to
everyone ... each member state cannot say it is immune."
