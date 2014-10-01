(Adds comments from analyst, airline, government officials;
By Jeffrey Dastin
Oct 1 Several leading U.S. airlines said on
Wednesday they were in close contact with federal health
officials about Ebola-related travel concerns after a traveler
infected with the deadly virus was diagnosed on U.S. soil.
The patient, now hospitalized in Dallas, had flown from
Ebola-ravaged Liberia through Brussels to Texas, the Liberian
information ministry said. U.S. health officials
said there should be no risk to fellow passengers, as the
patient began showing symptoms only after his arrival.
But stocks in major U.S. air carriers fell as much as nearly
4 percent on Wednesday over fears that the spread of the worst
known Ebola outbreak beyond West Africa would make more
customers fearful of traveling.
"People are nervous about (the first case of Ebola detected
in the United States) and what it means," said Michael Derchin,
an analyst at CRT Capital Group LLC.
Still, Derchin said that the market had overreacted.
"I would be surprised if there's any impact on travel," he
said.
JetBlue Airways and American Airlines said
they were closely following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Airlines for America, the industry trade group, is also
coordinating with the CDC on any government action related to
Ebola concerns, JetBlue spokesman Morgan Johnston said.
"We follow the guidelines (put) in place by the CDC
specifically for airlines, and we work with our crews to protect
the health of our customers and employees," American Airlines
spokesman Josh Freed said.
The CDC is working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection
(CBP) to identify potential victims and warn other travelers of
the health threat.
"CBP personnel receive training in illness recognition,"
said agency spokeswoman Jennifer Evanitsky. If they identify
someone believed to be infected, they will seek medical
evaluation from CDC and local health officials.
Customs officials will wear protective equipment such as
gloves and surgical masks to ensure their safety when
interacting with ill travelers, she added.
Customs and Border personnel also will hand out flyers in
airports encouraging people to watch their health for 21 days
and listing steps to follow should they become sick, according
to CDC spokesman Tom Skinner.
Airlines will also remind their customers to follow CDC
guidelines regarding travel when ill, Johnston said.
JetBlue shares fell 3.4 percent to $10.26, while American
Airlines fell about 3.9 percent and Delta Air Lines fell
about 3.7 percent in early Wednesday afternoon trading.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin and Sharon Begley; Editing by
Michele Gershberg and Jonathan Oatis)