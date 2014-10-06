(Adds background on Airlines for America)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Oct 6 A U.S. airlines trade group said it would
meet with health and safety officials on Monday to discuss
whether additional screenings for Ebola could improve on
measures already in place to contain the spread of the deadly
virus.
The meeting will consider whether adding screenings anywhere
in the world might help, Victoria Day, a spokeswoman for the
group Airlines for America, said on Monday.
Airlines for America "members that fly to affected countries
remain in steady contact with government agencies and health
officials, and have procedures in place to monitor and quickly
respond to potential health concerns," Day said in a statement.
The Washington-based trade group's members include Delta Air
Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines
.
At a daily news briefing, White House spokesman Josh Earnest
said, "What we're looking to do is review these screening
measures."
American officials have said they would consider new ways to
curb the worst outbreak of the disease on record after the first
case of Ebola was detected in the United States last week.
The patient, Thomas Eric Duncan, flew from Liberia - the
country hardest hit by the West African epidemic - before
developing symptoms. He remained in critical condition in a
Dallas hospital on Monday.
Along with Liberia, Ebola has wreaked havoc in Sierra Leone
and Guinea. It has also spread to Nigeria and Senegal but is
considered contained in those countries. In all, the virus has
killed at least 3,439 people out of 7,492 confirmed, probable
and suspected cases.
Officials do not want to impede transport systems used to
send supplies and personnel to West Africa to fight Ebola,
Earnest said.
Top health officials have warned that highly restrictive
measures, including a travel ban, could hamper efforts to
contain the outbreak in West Africa. The Obama administration
said on Monday that it had no plans to prohibit visitors from
countries ravaged by Ebola from entering the United States.
Some, including Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, have called for
a ban on all flights to the United States from countries with
Ebola outbreaks.
Several health experts and lawmakers have asked the
administration to consider enhancing U.S. airport and customs
screenings, including checking travelers using handheld fever
scanners
In the past, U.S. courts have deferred to airport officials
on screenings in the past, even when passenger rights have been
at issue.
In 2010, privacy advocates sued to block the use of advanced
imaging technology at airports. But a federal appeals court in
Washington ruled that security officials could use the
technology. The court said the need to ensure public safety
outweighed individual privacy, especially because passenger
images were deleted as soon as a passenger was cleared.
Concern among investors that Ebola might discourage people
from traveling in part caused airline share prices worldwide to
fall 4 percent in September, according to the International Air
Transport Association.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin and David Ingram in New York and
Steve Holland and Susan Heavey in Washington; Editing by Michele
Gershberg, Meredith Mazzilli and Jonathan Oatis)