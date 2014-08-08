China March industrial profits climb 23.8 pct y/y
BEIJING, April 27 Profits earned by China's industrial firms rose 23.8 percent in March from a year earlier, slowing from previous months, the statistics bureau said on Thursday.
Aug 8 ArcelorMittal SA, the world's largest steelmaker, said contractors at its iron ore mine in Liberia have declared force majeure due to the Ebola outbreak in the West African country.
The company said contractors, working on an expansion project at its Yekepa and Buchanan operations, were evacuating workers out of the country.
ArcelorMittal said it was assessing the impact on the project's schedule. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
WASHINGTON, April 26 The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday launched an investigation to determine whether a flood of aluminum imports from China and elsewhere are compromising U.S. national security, a step that could lead to broad import restrictions on the metal.