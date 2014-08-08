Aug 8 ArcelorMittal SA, the world's largest steelmaker, said contractors at its iron ore mine in Liberia have declared force majeure due to the Ebola outbreak in the West African country.

The company said contractors, working on an expansion project at its Yekepa and Buchanan operations, were evacuating workers out of the country.

ArcelorMittal said it was assessing the impact on the project's schedule. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)