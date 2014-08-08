BANGKOK Aug 8 Asian nations are using thermal
imaging cameras and posting doctors at airports to screen out
sick travellers as health authorities scramble to avert any
outbreak of the Ebola virus that has killed almost 1,000 people
in West Africa.
The four nations of Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra
Leone are struggling to combat the world's worst outbreak of
Ebola, which has a fatality rate of up to 90 percent, with no
known vaccine or cure.
The World Health Organisation declared the West Africa
epidemic an "extraordinary event" and an international public
health emergency on Friday.
There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in Asia, but
health authorities who have battled deadly viruses, such as bird
flu and the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in recent
years, were dusting off the drills used for those outbreaks.
Their measures included infra-red thermal imaging cameras to
screen air passengers with fevers and public awareness
campaigns. Most countries have told citizens to consider
postponing travel to affected areas.
Asia's efforts to screen visitors were adequate, said Tarik
Jasarevic, a WHO spokesman based in Geneva.
"As long as a person is not visibly sick we think it's fine
for them to be in public," he told Reuters by telephone. "We
consider the risk for international spread quite low. The
measures countries in Asia have taken are appropriate."
Health officials in Thailand, which received a record 26.5
million tourists last year, are monitoring 21 visitors from
Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea. The officials said they had no
plans to quarantine the visitors.
"They are free to move but we are checking in on them
frequently," said Opart Karnkawinpong, a disease control
official at Thailand's Ministry of Public Health.
"We have surveillance cameras in place at major entry points
and doctors at international airports to supplement existing
teams."
MEASURES IN PLACE
The Ebola virus is only transmitted through contact with the
body fluids of someone with symptoms, which initially include
muscle pains and joint aches, then worsen to vomiting, diarrhoea
and internal and external bleeding in the final stages.
In China, there were no reports of Ebola cases but hospitals
have been told to report any suspected cases.
India, which has nearly 45,000 citizens living and working
in the four affected countries, said it would screen travellers
passing through, or starting journeys there, when they returned.
"The surveillance system would be geared up to track these
travellers for four weeks and detect them early, in case they
develop symptoms," Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told parliament
on Wednesday.
Japan is ready to send suspected Ebola victims to special
isolation hospitals, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told
a news conference.
In Australia, authorities said they had not taken extra
steps but airports were on alert for sick travellers, saying the
risk of the disease reaching the country was "very low".
Officials in Singapore said the city state, praised for its
tough measures against the SARS outbreak that claimed 33 lives
in 2003, also faced only a low threat from the Ebola virus.
"Measures are already in place to carry out contact tracing
and quarantine all close contacts if there is a case," the
health ministry said.
In Thailand, health official Opart said the 21 travellers
would stay under observation for the entire incubation period,
which can last up to 21 days.
"Even though Ebola is only a small risk to Thailand we are
not taking any chances," he said.
(Additional reporting by Thuy Ong in SYDNEY, Rachel Armstrong
in SINGAPORE, Aung Hla Tun in YANGON, Kaori Kaneko in TOKYO and
Nita Bhalla of the Thomson Reuters Foundation in NEW DELHI;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)