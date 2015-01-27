By Kate Kelland and Emma Farge
LONDON/DAKAR Jan 27 A recent sharp drop in new
Ebola infections in West Africa is prompting scientists to
wonder whether the virus may be silently immunising some people
at the same time as brutally killing their neighbours.
So-called "asymptomatic" Ebola cases - in which someone is
exposed to the virus, develops antibodies, but doesn't get sick
or suffer symptoms - are hotly disputed among scientists, with
some saying their existence is little more than a pipe dream.
Yet if, as some studies suggest, such cases do occur in
epidemics of the deadly disease, they may be a key factor in
ending outbreaks more swiftly by giving secret protection to
those lucky enough to be able to bat the infection away.
"We wonder whether 'herd immunity' is secretly coming up -
when you get a critical mass of people who are protected,
because if they are asymptomatic they are then immune," Philippe
Maughan, senior operations administrator for the humanitarian
branch of the European Commission, told Reuters. "The virus may
be bumping into people it can't infect any more."
Latest World Health Organization data show new cases of
infection in West Africa's unprecedented Ebola epidemic dropping
dramatically in Guinea, Sierra Leone and particularly in
Liberia.
Most experts are sure the main driver is better control
measures reducing direct contact with contagious patients and
corpses, but there may also be other factors at work.
So-called herd immunity is a feature of many infectious
diseases and can, in some cases, dampen an outbreak if enough
people get asymptomatic, or "sub-clinical" cases and acquire
protective antibodies. After a while, the virus - be it flu,
measles, polio - can't find non-immune people to be its hosts.
But some specialists with wide experience of disease
outbreaks are highly sceptical about whether this phenomenon
happens in Ebola, or whether it could affect an epidemic.
"There is some suggestion there may be cases that are less
severe... and there may even be some that are asymptomatic,"
said David Heymann, an infectious disease expert and head of
global health security at Chatham House.
"But herd immunity is just the wrong term. There could be
household immunity developing, but even that is only
hypothesis."
Others are more hopeful and are urging researchers in West
Africa to seek out and test possible asymptomatic cases with a
view to using the secrets of their silent immunity.
Steve Bellan of the University of Texas in the United States
argues that if scientists can reliably identify asymptomatic
people, they could help with disease-control tasks like caring
for patients and conducting burials, reducing the number of
non-immune people exposed in these risky jobs.
Bellan points to two studies in particular. One, conducted
after an Ebola outbreak in Gabon in 1997, found that 71 percent
of "seropositive" people - those with traces of the Ebola virus
in their blood - did not have the disease. The other, published
in April 2002, found 46 percent of asymptomatic close contacts
of patients with Ebola were seropositive.
With the largest Ebola epidemic on record raging through
three of Africa's most under-resourced countries, scientists and
medics have, understandably, focussed all efforts on the sick
and dying and not on testing people with no symptoms.
If they do, however, and if they were to find what Bellan
and some others suspect, it could prompt a reappraisal of what
jolted a relatively sudden downturn in new cases.
Some researchers say they have identified a few cases in the
current outbreak with mild symptoms and low concentrations of
Ebola virus in the blood. One was a Guinean student who
travelled to Senegal and is not known to have infected anyone
else, despite having contact with dozens of people.
Ian MacKay, a virologist at Australia's University of
Queensland, agrees that possible sub-clinically-acquired
immunity is one of many unexplored mysteries of the Ebola virus.
"One thing that this particular outbreak shows is that we
really don't know an awful lot about these kinds of infectious
diseases," he said. "We tend to think we can answer all the
questions, but this is one of those things we may end up being
taught by the virus itself."
