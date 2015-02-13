FREETOWN Feb 13 Sierra Leone failed to fully
account for nearly a third of the $20 million earmarked for
fighting Ebola during six months last year, the national auditor
said on Friday, suggesting bad governance may have hampered the
battle against the epidemic.
The report by Sierra Leone's Auditor General looked at 84
billion leones ($19.5 million) the government set aside for
fighting the hemorrhagic fever from the start of the outbreak
last May until October.
Most of the money came from tax revenues and donations by
domestic institutions and individuals. The report did not
consider funds channelled through U.N. agencies or international
non-governmental organisations.
The funds were mostly disbursed on personal protective
equipment, medical supplies, consumables and bonus payments to
healthcare workers, the report said.
But it found that more than 14 billion leones from the
government's emergency health response account had no supporting
documents to substantiate how they were spent. A further 11
billion leones spent from the same account were missing receipts
and invoices.
"Monies that have been set aside for the purpose of
combating the Ebola outbreak may have been used for unintended
purposes, thereby slowing the government's response to eradicate
the virus," the report said.
"There continue to be lapses in the financial management
system in Sierra Leone and these have ultimately resulted in the
loss of funds and a reduction in the quality of service delivery
in the health sector."
More than 10,000 Ebola cases have been reported in Sierra
Leone since May, making it the hardest hit country in what is
the worst recorded outbreak of the disease.
The epidemic has been concentrated in West Africa and killed
9,253 people out of 22,999 known cases since December 2013,
according to World Health Organization figures.
Earlier this week, Sierra Leone said it had cleaned up a
list thought to contain thousands of "ghostworkers" on its Ebola
staff and would prosecute those who sought to swindle money from
the government, tackling a problem that has dogged its fight
against the epidemic.
A government spokesman was not immediately available to
comment on the report.
($1 = 4,305.0000 leones)
