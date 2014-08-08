(Adds background)

Aug 8 Gold miner Aureus Mining Inc, which is active in Liberia and Cameroon, said it was taking precautions to protect staff against the risk of Ebola, adding there were no reported or suspected cases of the virus across its operations.

The company said construction at its New Liberty gold deposit in Liberia continued and non-essential staff had been granted leave, including the exploration team following the completion of the drilling season.

The worst-ever outbreak of Ebola - one of the deadliest diseases known to man - has claimed more than 900 lives since February in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, according to World Health Organisation figures.

Aureus Mining said it was implementing precautionary measures and contingency plans to ensure that employees, contractors and visitors were not exposed to unnecessary risks.

