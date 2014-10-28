(Adds mandatory quarantine option, quote)
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY Oct 28 Australia came under fire on
Tuesday from health experts and rights advocates after it issued
a blanket ban on visas from West African nations affected by the
Ebola outbreak, making it the first rich nation to shut its
doors to the region.
Australia has not recorded a case of Ebola despite a number
of scares, and conservative Prime Minister Tony Abbott has so
far resisted repeated requests to send medical personnel to help
battle the outbreak on the ground.
The decision to refuse entry for anyone from Sierra Leone,
Guinea and Liberia, while touted by the government as a
necessary safety precaution, was criticised by experts and
advocates as politically motivated and shortsighted.
"The government has strong controls for the entry of persons
to Australia under our immigration programme from West Africa,"
Immigration Minister Scott Morrison told parliament on Monday.
"These measures include temporarily suspending our
immigration programme, including our humanitarian programme from
Ebola-affected countries, and this means we are not processing
any application from these affected countries."
All non-permanent or temporary visas were being cancelled
and permanent visa holders who had not yet arrived in Australia
will be required to submit to a 21-day quarantine period, he
added.
The announcement comes amidst a toughening of rhetoric from
the Australian states around the disease, with at least one
local government saying it was considering mandatory detention
for anyone suspected of carrying the disease.
Healthcare workers in Queensland state are being asked to
enter voluntary quarantine upon returning from treating Ebola
patients in West Africa, but officials indicated stronger action
could be taken.
"If someone doesn't enter voluntary quarantine and we have a
reasonable concern then we will seek a quarantine order from a
magistrate," Queensland Health Minister Lawrence Springborg
said.
A number of U.S. states, including New York and New Jersey,
have also imposed mandatory quarantines on returning doctors and
nurses amid fears of the virus spreading outside of West Africa.
Federal health officials say that approach is extreme.
The Ebola outbreak that began in March has killed nearly
5,000 people, the vast majority in West Africa.
The disease has an incubation period of about three weeks,
and becomes contagious when a victim shows symptoms. Ebola,
which can cause fever, vomiting and diarrhoea, spreads through
contact with bodily fluids such as blood or saliva.
PURELY A POLITICAL DECISION?
The risks to Australia are small due to its geographical
isolation, said Dr Adam Kamradt-Scott, a senior lecturer at the
University of Sydney's Marie Bashir Institute for Infectious
Diseases and Biosecurity.
The visa ban, he said, would do nothing to protect the
country from Ebola while potentially having a negative public
health impact by unduly raising fears about the disease and
creating a general climate of panic.
"This is purely just a political decision," Kamradt-Scott
said. "There is very little scientific evidence or medical
rationale why you would choose to do this, and this is the type
of politics we find starts to interfere with effective public
health measures."
Australia's "narrow approach" to Ebola makes no sense from a
health perspective, given that applicants for humanitarian visas
are already screened and monitored for illnesses, said Graham
Thom, a spokesman for Amnesty International Australia.
"There are ways and means in which people can be monitored,
quarantined to insure that those who come are free from the
disease," he told Reuters.
"All it does is insure that already exceedingly vulnerable
people are trapped in a crisis area and sends a signal about
Australia's commitment to actually dealing with this crisis in a
responsible way as a member of the international community."
(Additional reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by
Jeremy Laurence)