By Matthew Mpoke Bigg
MONROVIA, Dec 19 U.N. Secretary General Ban
Ki-moon, starting a visit to Ebola-hit states in West Africa on
Friday, urged their people to set aside traditional practices
like washing the dead by hand so as to help end an epidemic that
has killed nearly 7,000 people.
Ban said he hoped to use his two-day tour of the region -
his first since the outbreak was detected in March - to raise
the profile of the fight against the disease and to thank the
thousands of health workers who have participated.
The virus, which causes vomiting, diarrhoea and bleeding in
its final stages, is spread by contact with the bodily fluids of
the sick. It has no known cure and had never struck in West
Africa before.
U.N. officials and health workers have said that many people
in the worst affected countries of Liberia, Guinea and Sierra
Leone have been slow to adapt their cultural practices. Many
people have denied the existence of the disease or voiced anger
at what they see as an attack on their beliefs and way of life.
"We would like to urge local communities that this is a
temporary operation and we fully respect the cultural traditions
but at this time it is important to abide by health protocols,"
Ban told Reuters onboard his flight to Liberia.
"Our goal is to see the last case identified and cured."
The death toll from the nine-month-old spread of the
hemorrhagic fever rose to 6,915 as of Dec. 14, according to the
World Health Organization.
Liberia, once the prime hotspot of the Ebola outbreak, has
seen the number of new infections drop dramatically over the
past month, with some health officials citing improved burial
practices as a major factor.
"The promising results that Liberia has experienced must be
shared regionally to avoid the risk of retransmission," Ban told
journalists in Monrovia, the first leg of his tour. "We need
more robust contact tracing. We need better preparedness at the
district level."
The U.N. chief arrived later on Friday in Sierra Leone where
infection rates are rising fastest, now accounting for more than
half of the 18,603 total confirmed cases of the virus.
Infection is spreading rapidly around the coastal capital
Freetown, where some aid workers say public information efforts
have lagged. Sierra Leone launched "Operation Western Area
Surge" this week to contain Ebola - with health workers passing
street by street looking for the sick.
