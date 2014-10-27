ACCRA Oct 27 Decisions on quarantine for healthcare workers returning from fighting the Ebola epidemic in West Africa must be based on science rather than hysteria, the head of the U.N. Ebola Emergency Response Mission (UNMEER) said on Monday.

"Anything that will dissuade foreign trained personnel from coming here to West Africa and joining us on the frontline to fight Ebola would be very, very unfortunate," UNMEER head Anthony Banbury told Reuters. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn)