COTONOU Aug 7 A hospital in Benin is treating a
Nigerian man suspected of having contracted Ebola and
authorities have sent a sample of his blood to Senegal for
testing, Health Minister Dorothée Gazard said on state
television on Thursday.
The case is unconfirmed but Gazard's announcement triggered
widespread fears in the capital Cotonou. Many people said they
would stock up on food and stop eating at popular roadside food
stalls to avoid possible infection, witnesses said.
