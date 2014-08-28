LUSAKA Aug 28 More than 100 trucks hauling
copper from the Democratic Republic of Congo have been denied
entry into Botswana over fears of an Ebola outbreak in Congo,
leaving the trucks stranded at a border crossing, local media
reported on Thursday.
The trucks, en route to South Africa from Democratic
Republic of Congo, have been stranded in neighbouring Zambia
since Monday, when they were denied entry into Botswana, the
Times of Zambia newspaper reported.
Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday declared an Ebola
outbreak in its northern Equateur province, about 1,200 km (750
miles) north of the capital, Kinshasa. [I:nL5N0QU148] Most of
its copper mines are in Katanga, about as far from Kinshasa to
the southeast as Equateur is to the north.
At least 1,427 people have died of the deadly hemorrhagic
virus since it broke out in the remote jungles of southeast
Guinea in March. It then spread quickly to neighbouring Liberia
and Sierra Leone.
South African driver Anthony Abel told the Times of Zambia
that drivers coming from the DRC were not being allowed entry
into Botswana regardless of their nationality.
"We don't know how long this will take. The problem is not
on the Zambian side but on the Botswana side," Abel said.
Zambia said this month it would restrict entry of travellers
from countries affected by the Ebola virus and would ban
Zambians from travelling to those countries, one of the
strictest moves yet by a southern African country against the
deadly virus.
