(New throughout, adds minister confirming man's nationality)
BRASILIA Nov 11 A Brazilian man who visited
Guinea is being tested for Ebola and authorities have
preventively isolated a public health unit where he first sought
medical attention, Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Castro said
on Wednesday.
The 46-year-old man arrived in Brazil on Nov. 6 and
developed high fever with muscle pains and headaches two days
later, he said. Officials declined to provide the man's name.
Guinea is one of three impoverished West African countries,
along with Liberia and Sierra Leone, that have suffered with the
most deadly outbreak of the Ebola virus in recent years.
The man sought medical help at an emergency room in Belo
Horizonte, the capital of Brazil's southeastern state of Minas
Gerais, the ministry said. That unit is no longer taking
patients, the minister said at a new conference.
The man was then quarantined and will be flown in a military
plane on Wednesday to Rio de Janeiro, where the government has
set up a lab to test blood samples for Ebola according to
international security protocols.
Medical workers and other patients who had contact with the
man are being monitored by health officials, according to the
ministry's statement.
Castro said Brazil immediately informed international health
authorities of the suspected case.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Anthony Boadle; Editing by
Andrew Hay and David Gregorio)