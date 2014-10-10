By Pedro Fonseca
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 10 Brazilian doctors on
Friday were testing a man, who had traveled from West Africa,
for the Ebola virus, though the health ministry said he was "in
good shape," and that a fever he presented a day earlier had
subsided.
If confirmed, it would be the first known case of the
disease in Latin America during the latest outbreak, which began
in West Africa in March and has killed nearly 4,000 people.
The 47-year-old man arrived in Brazil on Sept. 19 from
Guinea, one of three West African nations at the heart of this
year's outbreak, following a layover in Morocco, according to a
health ministry statement.
Officials didn't provide the man's name or nationality.
He went to an emergency room in the southern state of Parana
Thursday afternoon with a fever, the statement said, and was
transferred to a healthcare facility in Rio de Janeiro early
Friday.
By late Thursday, the patient had only a slightly elevated
temperature and "there was no bleeding, vomiting or other
symptoms," the health ministry statement said. "He is in good
shape and totally isolated."
It said the patient had been in the country for the maximum
incubation period for Ebola of 21 days.
Symptoms of the virus, spread through direct contact with
body fluids, include hemorrhagic fever, vomiting and diarrhea.
Officials quarantined those who were in the same emergency
room as the patient Thursday in the city of Cascavel in Parana
state. After testing, workers and about 25 other patients were
released early Friday and will be monitored for 21 days, a
spokesman at Cascavel's city hall said by telephone.
(Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Brian Winter and Bernadette
Baum)