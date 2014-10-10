(Adds health minister says man arrived Sept. 19 from Guinea,
test result for Ebola by early Saturday)
By Anthony Boadle and Pedro Fonseca
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 10 Doctors in
Brazil were testing a West African man for Ebola on Friday,
although the health ministry said the patient was "in good
shape" and his slight fever has subsided.
Health Minister Arthur Chioro said the 47-year-old man
arrived in Brazil on Sept. 19 from Guinea, one of three
impoverished countries, along with Liberia and Sierra Leone, at
the heart of an outbreak that has killed nearly 4,000 people
since March.
Chioro noted that the patient had been in Brazil for the
maximum incubation period for the Ebola virus of 21 days. The
result of a test for the virus should be available by early
Saturday, he said.
"We could not rule out (Ebola), even though it had been 20
days, given the fever and the patient's origin," Chioro told
journalists in Brasilia. He said the patient was "in good shape"
and did not have any other symptoms.
"No diarrhea, vomiting or other secretions," said Chioro.
Ebola causes hemorrhagic fever, with symptoms including vomiting
and diarrhea, and spreads through direct contact with body
fluids.
No cases have been reported in Latin America. The cases of a
Liberian man who died after traveling to the United States and a
Spanish nurse infected in Madrid after treating a priest who
died, have put authorities on the alert globally for the disease
spreading outside of West Africa.
The patient, whose name officials declined to provide,
arrived in Brazil after a layover in Morocco. He described
himself as a political refugee, Chioro said.
He went to an emergency room in the southern state of Parana
on Thursday complaining of a fever, sore throat and a cough.
Although the patient had only a slightly elevated
temperature, he was kept in total isolation and transferred to a
healthcare facility in Rio de Janeiro early Friday, according to
a health ministry statement.
Officials temporarily quarantined about 60 people who were
in the same emergency room as the patient in the city of
Cascavel in Parana state. After testing, the hospital personnel
and patients were considered to be at low risk for infection.
They were released Friday and will be monitored for 21 days.
(Additional reporting by Brad Haynes and Caroline Stauffer in
Sao Paulo; Editing by Brian Winter and Grant McCool)