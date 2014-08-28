LONDON Aug 28 Britain warned its citizens on
Thursday to avoid all but essential travel to west African
countries hit by the world's worst outbreak of the deadly Ebola
virus.
The escalation in the travel advice issued by the foreign
office in regards to Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia came after
a British volunteer nurse working in west Africa became the
first British citizen to contract the disease.
On Aug. 5, British Airways announced it was suspending
flights to Sierra Leone and Liberia until Aug. 31. These
services have now been suspended until Dec. 31.
So far 3,069 cases have been reported in the outbreak but
the World Health Organisation says the actual number could
already be two to four times higher.
