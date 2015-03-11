LONDON, March 11 Britain said on Wednesday a military healthcare worker had tested positive for Ebola while working in Sierra Leone and a decision would be taken in due course on whether the individual should return home for treatment.

"An investigation into how the military worker was exposed to the virus is currently underway and tracing of individuals in recent contact with the diagnosed worker is being undertaken," the Public Health England body said in a statement. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)