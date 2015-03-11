(Recasts with decision to fly patient home, adds details)
LONDON/FREETOWN, March 11 Britain said on
Wednesday a military healthcare worker had tested positive for
Ebola while working in Sierra Leone and airport officials there
said the patient would be flown home overnight.
"An investigation into how the military worker was exposed
to the virus is currently underway and tracing of individuals in
recent contact with the diagnosed worker is being undertaken,"
Public Health England said in a statement.
Airport officials said that a plane was due in at around
midnight local time (0000 GMT) to transport the patient back to
the United Kingdom.
Former coloniser Britain has sent nearly 800 soldiers to
help organise a campaign to control the epidemic in Sierra Leone
and to build treatment centres. In addition, hundreds of
national health workers have volunteered to assist there.
Two Britons who contracted the virus have already been
successfully treated at the Royal Free hospital in London, the
country's designated centre, and other healthcare workers have
also been treated there.
It was not immediately clear why the patient would not be
treated in the British Kerry Town Ebola facility near the
capital Freetown which has a special section intended for
infected healthcare workers and international staff.
Ebola has now killed nearly 10,000 people in the three
worst-affected countries of Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia,
and infected more than 24,200 people since the outbreak began in
Guinea a year ago.
Rates of new infections have come down swiftly in recent
months, however, and Liberia last week released its last known
Ebola patient from hospital.
Sierra Leone remains the country with the highest rate of
transmission and as of 10 March still had 127 patients in Ebola
treatment centres across the country, according to a government
health ministry report.
A clinical trial of Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp's
experimental drug TKM-Ebola-Guinea was due to start on Wednesday
in Sierra Leone, Britain's Wellcome Trust global health charity
said.
