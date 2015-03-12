LONDON, March 12 A British military healthcare
worker who tested positive for Ebola in Sierra Leone is being
flown back to Britain and four others are being assessed,
officials in London said on Thursday.
The unnamed healthcare worker who has contracted the disease
was being transported in a specially equipped medical plane and
will be treated in an isolation unit at the Royal Free Hospital
in London, the country's designated Ebola treatment centre.
On board the plane are two other military healthcare workers
who have not been diagnosed with Ebola but were found to require
further assessment because of contact with the diagnosed person.
They will be monitored for symptoms at the Royal Free.
Two other military healthcare workers are being assessed in
Sierra Leone before a decision is made on whether to evacuate
them back to Britain.
The healthcare worker who has tested positive was exposed to
the virus in a frontline care facility for Ebola patients.
Britain, the former colonial ruler of Sierra Leone,
currently has between 600 and 700 military personnel deployed in
the West African country to help combat the virus.
Ebola has now killed nearly 10,000 people in the three
worst-affected countries, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea.
Rates of new infections have come down swiftly in recent
months, however. Liberia last week released its last known Ebola
patient from hospital, but Sierra Leone still had 127 patients
in Ebola treatment centres as of March 10.
