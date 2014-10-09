(Adds details, context)
LONDON Oct 9 Britain said on Thursday it would
start screening passengers entering the country through London's
two main airports and the Eurostar rail link with Europe for
possible cases of the Ebola virus.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates Ebola has
killed over 3,800 people in Western Africa, and earlier this
week a Spanish nurse became the first person known to have
caught the virus outside Africa.
That, combined with London's status as a global transport
hub, has raised the level of public concern about the risk of
the disease spreading to Britain, leading to calls from some
politicians for the government to step up its border defences.
"Enhanced screening will initially be implemented at
London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports and Eurostar terminals,"
a statement from Prime Minister David Cameron's office said.
"(It) will involve assessing passengers' recent travel
history, who they have been in contact with and onward travel
arrangements as well as a possible medical assessment, conducted
by trained medical personnel."
The government said the overall risk to the Britain remained
low but that the additional screening had been recommended by
the country's chief medical officer as a way to improve
detection and isolation of Ebola cases.
Ebola can take as long as three weeks before victims show
symptoms, at which point the disease becomes contagious and can
be spread through contact with bodily fluids such as blood or
saliva.
On Wednesday, the U.S. government ordered five airports to
start screening passengers from West Africa for fever. Canada
said it was taking similar measures.
Public Health England (PHE), the government body that deals
with protection against infectious disease, had earlier warned
that screening is not fully effective at catching cases because
symptoms take time to develop and are not unique to Ebola.
"Screening at borders sets up a security that is sometimes
dangerous because then people think the solution is there,"
David Heymann, chairman of Public Health Englandc told Sky TV.
Earlier this week, PHE said there were no plans to introduce
any form of entry screening, citing advice from the WHO.
