LONDON Oct 14 Britain began screening
passengers arriving at London's busiest airport from West Africa
for signs of the deadly Ebola virus on Tuesday.
Health Minister Jeremy Hunt said on Monday Britain could
expect to see "a handful" of Ebola cases over the next three
months, partly due to its status as a popular travel
destination.
The Ebola outbreak, the worst on record, has killed more
than 4,000 people, mostly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
The screening process at London Heathrow will involve
passengers who have travelled to the affected area filling out
questionnaires to discover any possible exposure to the virus
and undertaking temperature checks if necessary.
While there are no direct flights into Britain from the
region, many passengers travel to London using indirect flights
via other transport hubs. Hunt said the screening was expected
to reach 89 percent of those arriving from the affected areas.
By the end of next week the programme will be extended to
London's Gatwick airport and the Eurostar rail link to Europe.
Anyone found to have recent exposure to the virus, or who
displays symptoms, will undergo a clinical assessment and be
transferred to hospital if necessary, the government said.
Some public health officials have raised doubts about the
effectiveness of border screening given that the virus, which
causes fever and bleeding, may not display symptoms during an
incubation period that can last up to 21 days.
Last week the chairman of Public Health England, the
government body that deals with protection against infectious
diseases, warned screening could create a false sense of
security.
A Spanish nurse last week became the first person outside
Africa known to have caught Ebola. On Sunday a U.S. health
worker was confirmed as having caught the virus from a Liberian
man being treated in Texas.
The United States has begun a similar screening process at
New York's JFK airport and four other major U.S. airports will
begin screening later this week.
