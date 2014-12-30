LONDON Dec 30 A health worker who was the first person diagnosed with Ebola in Britain was being transferred to a London hospital from Scotland early on Tuesday, the Scottish government said.

The woman will be treated in an isolation unit at the capital's Royal Free hospital, Britain's designated Ebola treatment centre, officials added.

The worker flew from Sierra Leone to Glasgow late on Sunday on a British Airways flight via Casablanca in Morocco and London's Heathrow.

She was diagnosed with the deadly virus on Monday and was initially treated at Scotland's Gartnavel Hospital.

Scottish authorities have said the illness was diagnosed at an early stage, meaning the risk to others was considered extremely low, but they were investigating all possible contacts with the patient.

Earlier this year the Royal Free hospital successfully treated another British aid worker, William Pooley, who was flown home for treatment after being diagnosed with the virus in Sierra Leone. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Heavens)