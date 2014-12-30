* Nurse transferred to London hospital
* Diagnosed after arrival from West Africa
* Risk to others seen low but contacts being investigated
By William James and Andy Bruce
LONDON, Dec 30 A health worker who has become
the first person to be diagnosed with Ebola in Britain was being
treated at a London hospital on Tuesday after contracting the
disease in West Africa.
The woman arrived from Scotland at the Royal Free hospital,
Britain's designated Ebola treatment centre, in an ambulance
accompanied by police vehicles, a Reuters witness said.
"The latest update we have on the condition of the patient
is that she is doing as well as can be expected in the
circumstances," Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.
The Royal Free Hospital confirmed the patient was being
treated for the Ebola virus, and named her as Pauline Cafferkey,
a 39-year-old nurse with 16 years experience who normally works
at a Scottish health centre.
The London hospital's "High-level isolation unit" will allow
doctors to treat Cafferkey while she lies in a plastic tent,
limiting the scope for the disease, which is transmitted by
contact with bodily fluids, to be passed to medical staff.
Officials said three other patients were being tested for
Ebola in Britain.
One of them, who was described by Sturgeon as a "low
probability" case in Scotland, has tested negative for the
disease. The health service said the second possible case was in
Cornwall, England, and details were not available on the third.
The World Health Organization said on Monday that the number
of people infected by Ebola in the three West African countries
worst affected by the outbreak - Sierra Leone, Liberia and
Guinea - had passed 20,000, with more than 7,842 deaths so far.
Cafferkey, a National Health Service worker who had been
working in West Africa with the charity Save the Children, flew
from Sierra Leone to Glasgow late on Sunday on a British Airways
flight via Casablanca in Morocco and London's Heathrow.
Health officials said she was screened for a high
temperature with other returning health workers at Heathrow but
showed no signs of fever. She requested further screening at the
airport but six subsequent checks were within normal levels.
She was diagnosed with the virus on Monday after developing
symptoms overnight and was initially treated at a Scottish
hospital.
KERRY TOWN
Local media said she had been working in the Kerry Town
Ebola treatment centre outside Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown.
A Reuters journalist who visited the centre last week said
it was a huge, pristine facility built by British army
engineers, with around 80 beds and stringent cleansing
procedures far superior to those of a nearby Sierra Leonean
treatment centre.
With paths laid with new gravel and whitewashed walls, the
centre even had a gazebo in the "red zone" for recovering
patients to sit and chat. Child patients were given a cuddly toy
on arrival. On discharge, the toys would have to stay inside the
red zone, so each child was given a new, ebola-free toy.
At every doorway there was a barrel of disinfectant. Health
workers preparing to enter the red zone all had spotters to
check equipment as they changed into protective clothing.
Authorities said Cafferkey was diagnosed early, meaning the
risk to others was extremely low, but they were investigating
all possible contacts with her.
"I'm satisfied ... that the procedures, the protocols, the
things that we've been practising now for months and months have
now kicked in," health minister Jeremy Hunt said.
Britain began screening passengers from West Africa for
symptoms of Ebola in October. Hunt said then that he expected to
see "a handful" of cases arriving in Britain.
Earlier this year the Royal Free hospital successfully
treated another British aid worker, William Pooley, who was
flown home after being diagnosed with the virus in Sierra Leone.
England's Chief Medical Officer Sally Davies said blood
plasma donated by Pooley during his "recovery phase" could be
used to help treat Cafferkey.
Around 200 people have been assessed or tested for the virus
in recent months, Paul Cosford, Director for Health Protection
at Public Health England, the government body handling Britain's
response to Ebola, told the BBC.
