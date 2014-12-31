LONDON Dec 31 A British nurse diagnosed with
Ebola earlier this week is being treated with blood plasma from
a survivor of the virus and an experimental antiviral drug, the
London hospital treating her said on Wednesday.
Pauline Cafferkey, a health worker who returned from an
Ebola treatment centre in Sierra Leone on Sunday, became the
first person to be diagnosed with the deadly virus on British
soil, after complaining of a raised temperature.
"We have decided to treat her with two things, the first of
which is convalescent plasma, that means a product taken from
the blood of another patient who has recovered from Ebola," said
Dr Michael Jacobs of London's Royal Free hospital.
The plasma, which would contain antibodies to help fight the
disease, was selected from a Europe-wide pool, donated by
survivors of the disease, he told reporters, declining to name
the specific donor.
"The second thing we're giving her is an antiviral drug,
it's an experimental antiviral drug," Jacobs said. "She's very
well aware it's an experimental treatment."
Jacobs said no supplies were available of the drug ZMapp,
which was used at the same hospital to help successfully treat a
patient, William Pooley, who was diagnosed abroad and flown home
for treatment earlier this year.
He declined to name the experimental drug being used on
Cafferkey but said it had previously been used to treat Ebola
patients, as well as other illnesses.
Jacobs said that although Cafferkey was feeling ill, she was
as well as could be hoped for at such an early stage. But he
stressed the unpredictable nature of Ebola and said the hospital
would expect to have a clearer idea of her progress in a week's
time. The patient was sitting up, reading and eating a little
and had been visited by her family, who communicated with her
via an intercom.
