LONDON, Jan 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Volunteer
medics returning to Britain after fighting the Ebola outbreak in
West Africa face unfounded stigma that can be made worse by
official safety guidelines, charities said on Tuesday.
"These people are putting their lives at risk and instead of
being appreciated many of them are facing unfounded stigma on
their return," said Sarah Wilson, communication manager for
Ebola response at World Vision.
"They should be lauded when they come back home not
discouraged from volunteering."
The guidelines, issued by Public Health England, include
restrictions on the activities of returning medics, such as
using public transport and returning to work.
"We are concerned that adding additional protocols for
health workers to follow on their return to the UK could ...
contribute to the stigmatisation they face," said John English,
Ebola Response Programme Manager at the British Red Cross.
Professor Paul Cosford, director for health protection and
medical director at PHE, said the restrictions were designed to
reduce the possibility of returning volunteers developing Ebola
symptoms in a situation where they cannot quickly get medical
help.
"The principles behind this guidance are to ensure that
returning workers have a reasonable degree of freedom for normal
activities balanced against the need for them to be able to
rapidly seek medical help should they develop any symptoms," he
said.
Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia have borne the brunt of the
20,000 infections and nearly 8,000 deaths since the current
Ebola outbreak was first identified in remote southeast Guinea
in early 2014.
British volunteers are among hundreds of foreign medics who
have gone to the three countries to help local medical staff
overwhelmed by the outbreak, the worst ever recorded.
Last week, British nurse Pauline Cafferkey, who had been
working in Sierra Leone with Save the Children, became the first
person to be diagnosed with the disease in Britain, shortly
after her return from West Africa.
Travel restrictions were not relevant to Cafferkey's case,
Wilson said. "People are not contagious until they are too sick
with the disease to get out of bed, let alone use public
transportation," she said.
Cafferkey, 39, is in a stable but critical condition at the
Royal Free Hospital in London. She is being treated with blood
plasma from an anonymous Ebola survivor and an experimental
anti-viral drug.
Last year the hospital, Britain's main centre for Ebola
cases, successfully treated British nurse William Pooley with
the experimental drug ZMapp after he became infected with the
Ebola virus while working in Sierra Leone.
