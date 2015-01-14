LONDON Jan 14 A woman suspected of having Ebola was being treated on Wednesday at a hospital in Northampton, central England, a spokeswoman for the hospital said.

British media reports said the woman was thought to have travelled abroad recently, but Northampton General Hospital could not immediately confirm that and did not provide additional details.

"It's a suspected case, and we will be issuing a statement shortly," the spokeswoman said.

A British nurse diagnosed with Ebola last month is being treated in hospital in London, where doctors said on Monday she was no longer in critical condition.

Pauline Cafferkey, a 39-year-old nurse who normally works at a Scottish health centre, became the first person to be diagnosed with the disease in Britain after contracting it in Sierra Leone where she was volunteering at an Ebola clinic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the global death toll from the Ebola epidemic had reached 8,429 out of 21,296 reported cases. (Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Toni Reinhold)