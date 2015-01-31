LONDON Jan 31 A British military healthcare worker was flown back to England from Sierra Leone on Saturday following a needle-stick injury sustained while treating a person with Ebola, the Public Health England (PHE) service said on Saturday.

The patient, who has not been named, has been taken for testing to the Royal Free Hospital in London.

"They are likely to have been exposed to the Ebola virus but, at this time, have not been diagnosed with Ebola and do not have symptoms," PHE said in a statement.

Last week, a British nurse who had been critically ill with Ebola after working in Sierra Leone was discharged from the same hospital after making a full recovery.

The Royal Free, Britain's main centre for Ebola cases, also successfully treated British aid worker William Pooley who contracted the virus in West Africa last year.

To date, more than 21,700 cases of Ebola have been reported in nine countries, including nearly 8,650 deaths, according to the World Health Organisation, although it said this week it believed the disease was declining. (Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)