LONDON Oct 9 A Scottish nurse who contracted
the Ebola virus in Sierra Leone last year but had seemingly made
a full recovery was back in hospital in a serious condition on
Friday after suffering a late complication from the disease.
Pauline Cafferkey, 39, was transferred from the Queen
Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow to an isolation unit at
the Royal Free Hospital in London early on Friday morning, the
Royal Free said in a statement.
"Pauline Cafferkey is in a serious condition," the hospital
said, adding that she was suffering from "an unusual late
complication".
Cafferkey, from South Lanarkshire, Scotland, spent several
weeks in an isolation unit at the Royal Free at the beginning of
the year after contracting the virus in December 2014.
She was the first person to have been diagnosed with Ebola
on British soil. She was discharged in January after seemingly
making a full recovery.
The Ebola virus can only be transmitted by direct contact
with the blood or bodily fluids of an infected person while they
are symptomatic. The Royal Free said the risk to the general
public remained low.
