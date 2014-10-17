BRUSSELS Oct 17 Brussels Airport, a hub for
flights coming from Africa, said on Friday it had hired a
specialised firm to check baggage coming from Ebola-hit regions,
after a union told its members to no longer handle such items.
The company will screen luggage from Sierra Leone, Guinea
and Liberia and destroy any it suspects may be contaminated.
Belgium's socialist union on Wednesday had called on its
members at Brussels Airport to no longer handle baggage from
infected areas.
The airport said in a statement it was "taking such concerns
seriously."
European Union health ministers have agreed to try to
improve West African nations' screening of departing passengers
for Ebola, but disagreed on the need to check travellers
arriving in their own countries.
Brussels Airlines, Belgium's largest airline, flies to 19
destinations in Africa including regular flights to Liberia,
Sierra Leone and Guinea.
Belgium's health ministry on Friday appointed a national
coordinator for Ebola and said it was considering measures such
as checking incoming passengers from infected areas.
"I don't want panic to break out in the country," Health
Minister Maggie De Block told a news conference in Brussels.
"Autumn is a time of infections and a runny nose or flu has
nothing to do with Ebola," she added.
