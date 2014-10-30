By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 30 As the global health community
ramps up its efforts to treat Ebola patients and curb its spread
in West Africa, a new analysis finds that the greatest impact
would come from insuring safe burials for victims, scientists
reported on Thursday.
The need for safe burials has been known from the beginning
of the epidemic last spring, when people who attended the
funeral of a faith healer in Guinea became infected.
U.S. guidelines call for workers wearing full protective
gear to wrap the remains of Ebola victims, which have an
extremely high concentration of the virus, in a plastic shroud
and then place them in two body bags. The body should not be
washed or handled in any way, something that has been a common
practice in much of West Africa.
The new findings, published in the journal Science, are
based on a mathematical model being developed by Ebola
researchers at Yale School of Public Health.
It takes into account data from the current outbreak and
previous ones, including how long people harbor the virus before
becoming ill, how long they are infectious, and what percentage
are isolated at home or in a treatment center.
Similar models have already informed public policy. A U.S.
projection that there could be 1.4 million cases in Liberia and
Sierra Leone by late January spurred some Western countries to
commit more funds and personnel to curb the worst Ebola outbreak
since the disease was identified in 1976.
The Yale model calculates the spread of Ebola in the
community, in hospitals and at funerals, including how many
secondary cases are caused by the average case in each setting.
If transmission in the community or in hospitals could be
eliminated through better isolation practices, Yale's Alison
Galvani and her colleagues found, each Ebola case would still
cause 1.4 or 1.5 additional infections.
But if transmission via burial practices were eliminated,
the secondary infection rate would drop below one per Ebola
case, the sole way epidemics peter out.
"Reducing transmission in hospitals and the community is
insufficient to stop the exponentially growing epidemic," the
scientists wrote. The most effective intervention is halting
burial practices in which mourners handle bodies, which "are
effectively serving as superspreader events."
Because making all Ebola burials sanitary might not be
feasible, said Yale's Martial Ndeffo-Mbah, the Ebola response
must also continue to isolate cases.
Other modelers predicted the study's emphasis on funerals
would be "quite controversial," according to biostatistician Ira
Longini of the University of Florida.
Longini and colleagues at Northeastern University created a
mathematical model that shows that most Ebola transmission
occurs in the community and within households, so isolating
patients would have the most effect on the epidemic.
Still, "Liberia has concentrated hard on the funeral
problems," Longini said, and is now seeing fewer new cases than
in recent weeks.
