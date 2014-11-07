GENEVA Nov 7 A slowdown in Liberia's Ebola
outbreak and the continued rampant rate of infection in Sierra
Leone may reflect contrasting ways the two countries are dealing
with burials, the World Health Organization said on Friday.
Ebola victims are most infections right after death, which
means that traditional West African funerals, where families
often touch the bodies, can cause the disease to spread rapidly.
Pierre Formenty, the leader of the WHO's Emerging and
Epidemic Zoonotic Diseases team, said major efforts had been
undertaken to make funerals safe, with more attention paid
initially to Liberia than Sierra Leone.
At least 4,818 people have died in the outbreak in West
Africa, but while the spread is slowing in Liberia and stable in
Guinea, two-thirds of new cases in the past three weeks have
been in Sierra Leone.
The Red Cross, which is leading the campaign for risk-free
funerals, has conducted more than 2,200 burials in Liberia, but
only 909 in Sierra Leone.
In Liberia's capital city, Monrovia, the delay between death
and burial averaged three days in August. That period has now
been reduced to less than 24 hours, meaning there is much less
time for exposed bodies to infect anyone.
However, it has proved more difficult to spread the notion
of safe funerals in areas of Sierra Leone, where the disease is
still rampant.
"Monrovia was a capital, it was easier for us to be
organised compared to the west part of Sierra Leone, where there
have been some delays in organising the teams," Formenty told a
news conference.
The importance of burials to stopping Ebola was shown by the
case of a traditional healer who died in Sierra Leone early in
the outbreak. The WHO has said 365 cases of Ebola were later
traced back to participation in her funeral.
It is the first Ebola outbreak in West Africa, meaning that
people were not easily persuaded to adapt their cultural
practices to fight the disease because they did not recognise
the importance of doing so, experts say.
The WHO published a protocol on Friday to guide burial teams
on how to conduct safe and dignified burials, with a 12-point
plan that includes guidance on how to put a corpse into a body
bag and sanitise the family environment afterwards.
