LOS ANGELES Oct 2 An American freelance
television cameraman working for NBC News in Liberia has tested
positive for the Ebola virus and will be flown back to the
United States for treatment, the network said on Thursday in its
own online report.
The diagnosis of the freelancer, hired earlier this week to
work with NBC News chief medical editor and correspondent Dr.
Nancy Snyderman, is believed to mark the first time an American
journalist has been diagnosed with the deadly disease since the
current outbreak in west Africa.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler)