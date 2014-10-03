(Adds details, quotes from NBC correspondent in Liberia)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Oct 2 An American freelance
cameraman working for NBC News in Liberia has tested positive
for Ebola, the network said on Thursday, making him the fifth
citizen of the United States and its first journalist known to
have contracted the virus in West Africa.
The 33-year-old cameraman and writer, who has worked in
Liberia for the past three years and has covered the recent
Ebola outbreak for various U.S. media outlets, will be flown
back to the United States for treatment, NBC said in an online
report.
Four other NBC News team members who have shown no signs of
infection also will return to the United States to undergo a
precautionary quarantine, the network said.
Word that a journalist had fallen ill with the potentially
lethal virus seemed to raise the stakes for other members of the
news media trying to cover the worst Ebola outbreak on record on
the ground in Liberia, the nation hardest hit by the epidemic.
The outbreak has killed at least 3,300 people in West
Africa.
NBC declined to give the man's name at the request of his
family. He began experiencing symptoms on Wednesday that
included aches and fatigue, the network said.
He was hired on Tuesday to serve as a second cameraman for
NBC News chief medical editor and correspondent Dr. Nancy
Snyderman, who has been with three other network employees on
assignment in Liberia's capital, Monrovia.
Immediately after beginning to feel sick and discovering he
was running a slight fever, the cameraman quarantined himself
and sought medical advice. He then went to a Doctors Without
Borders treatment center to be tested for the virus, and the
positive result came back less than 12 hours later, NBC said.
"We are doing everything we can to get him the best care
possible," NBC News President Deborah Turness said in a note to
network staff.
Turness also said that as a precaution, Snyderman and the
rest of the NBC crew would be flown back to the United States on
a private charter plane and will place themselves under
quarantine for 21 days, which she said is "at the most
conservative end of the spectrum of medical guidance."
For now, she said, Snyderman and her crew were being closely
watched and had shown no symptoms of signs of the illness.
In an interview Thursday with the host of "The Rachel Maddow
Show" on NBC's sister cable network, MSNBC, Snyderman said the
cameraman's exposure to the potentially lethal virus is believed
to have occurred before he began working for the network.
'ZERO RISK MEANS NEVER COMING TO LIBERIA'
But she offered no particulars of how he might have
contracted the virus, which is transmitted through contact with
the bodily fluids of someone who is infected and symptomatic.
Snyderman said journalists in Liberia carry thermometers for
regularly taking their temperatures and observe such precautions
as avoiding handshakes and hugs, as well as washing their hands
with diluted bleach and water and dipping their feet into bleach
solution before entering hotels or other public places.
She said she wore a biohazard suit recently when visiting an
Ebola ward, and was helped out of it afterward by two nurses who
"meticulously" removed the suit from her body.
"Obviously zero risk means never coming to Liberia," she
said.
The four other Americans who have been infected were doctors
or relief workers who were sent back to the United States for
medical treatment.
Aid workers Dr. Kent Brantly and Nancy Writebol contracted
the disease at a relief agency in Monrovia in July. Last month,
Dr. Rick Sacra tested positive after working in a Liberian
hospital. They have all since been released.
An American doctor diagnosed with Ebola in the neighboring
country of Sierra Leone arrived at Emory University Hospital in
Atlanta for treatment on Sept. 9 and is still being treated. He
has not been publicly identified.
A Liberian man visiting relatives in Dallas recently became
the first Ebola patient to be diagnosed in the United States.
