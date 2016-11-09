By Rod Nickel
| WINNIPEG, Manitoba
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 9 The Canadian
government will review the use of a suit used to shield
laboratory workers from the Ebola virus after an employee found
a tear following an experiment, the lab's director said on
Wednesday.
The worker at the National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease
in Winnipeg, Manitoba may have been accidentally exposed to
Ebola on Monday while handling pigs infected with the virus in
an experiment, government officials said on Tuesday.
The worker, whom Canadian officials have not identified,
noticed a one-inch split in his suit's seam by the torso while
showering on Monday afternoon, John Copps, director of the
center, run by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, said in an
interview.
The review is part of its usual process following an
incident, he said. The cause of the split has not been
identified.
Ebola, which killed thousands in a West Africa outbreak in
2014, spreads through contact with body fluids and tissues of an
infected person.
The risk that the lab worker was infected is low, Copps
said. As of Tuesday, he was not exhibiting Ebola symptoms,
health officials said.
The Winnipeg animal disease lab is on the same site as a
microbiology laboratory where scientists developed an Ebola
vaccine.
The lab handles pathogens requiring the highest level of
containment, and outfits workers in the Chemturion suit produced
by ILC Dover, which also makes space suits and products for
aerospace and flood protection.
The suit is one of three models worn in such labs
internationally, Copps said.
"This is the most robust suit on the market," he said. "It's
a very rare event, and we make sure we check suits on a very
regular basis to avoid this at all costs."
Copps said he was aware of one other seam splitting in a
protective suit in the 18 years he has worked at the lab.
The blue Chemturion suits are made of a chlorinated
polyethylene, or type of plastic, designed to resist chemicals,
according to the website of Delaware-based ILC.
ILC, majority owned by private equity firm Behrman Capital,
could not be immediately reached for comment.
After realizing he may have been exposed, the lab worker met
with supervisors and doctors and went into "self-isolation"
off-site, where he is visited more than once daily by health
officials, Copps said.
A person infected with Ebola takes two to 21 days to become
infectious, he said.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by Richard Chang)