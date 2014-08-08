TORONTO Aug 8 A Toronto-area hospital is treating a patient with fever and flu-like symptoms who recently visited Nigeria, where a state of emergency has been declared over the Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

CBC News said on Friday that the patient has been isolated at the Brampton, Ontario hospital, as a precautionary measure.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that West Africa's Ebola epidemic constituted an international health emergency and the virus, which has killed nearly 1,000 people, could continue spreading for months. (Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Amran Abocar and David Gregorio)