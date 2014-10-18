* Vaccine to be sent to Geneva in three shipments
TORONTO, Oct 18 The Canadian government will
ship 800 vials of its experimental Ebola vaccine to the World
Health Organization in Geneva beginning on Monday, the Public
Health Agency of Canada said on Saturday.
The WHO, in consultation with health authorities in the
countries most affected by the outbreak of the disease, will
decide on how the vaccine will be distributed and used, the
agency said in a statement.
The vaccine is undergoing clinical trials on humans at
Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in the United States
after showing promising results in animal testing, it said.
The Canadian government said in August it would donate
between 800 and 1,000 doses of its VSV-EBOV vaccine to the WHO
for use in Africa, but the vaccine remained in a government lab
as Canadian and WHO officials grappled with logistical and
ethical issues.
The vaccine was developed at Canada's National Microbiology
Laboratory in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The Canadian government has said that because the vaccine is
experimental, it is not sure exactly how many people could be
immunized or treated with the amount being shipped.
The vaccine vials are being sent to Geneva in three separate
shipments, as a precautionary measure, as the vaccine must kept
at a very low temperature at all times, the Canadian government
said.
Iowa-based NewLink Genetics Corp holds the
commercial license for the Canadian vaccine and said in August
that it would be able to produce tens of thousands of vaccine
doses within a month or two.
Canada, where there are no documented Ebola cases, will
retain roughly a third of the vaccine for its own needs.
The Ebola outbreak, which was first confirmed in March, is
the largest on record and has killed more than 4,500 people,
most of them in the West African countries of Liberia, Sierra
Leone and Guinea.
President Barack Obama urged Americans on Saturday not to
give in to "hysteria" about the spread of the virus. Three Ebola
cases have been diagnosed in the United States and dozens of
people are being monitored in case they contract the illness.
