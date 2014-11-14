TORONTO Nov 14 Canada has launched a clinical
trial of an experimental Ebola vaccine developed at its national
microbiology laboratory and expects to have the results in early
2015, the government said on Friday.
The experimental vaccine, known as VSV-EBOV, was developed
over several years at the laboratory in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and
has shown promising results in animal research.
The trial will use a small group of volunteers in Halifax,
Nova Scotia, and will complement other tests of the vaccine.
The vaccine is also being tested at the Walter Reed Army
Institute of Research and National Institutes of Health, both in
Maryland.
Canada has licensed the vaccine to a unit of Newlink
Genetics Corp.
No cases of Ebola have been reported in Canada.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson. Editing by Andre Grenon)