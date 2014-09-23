Sept 23 Between 550,000 and 1.4 million people
in West Africa could be infected with the Ebola virus by January
20, 2015, according to a report issued on Tuesday by the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The top range of the estimate, 1.4 million, assumes that the
number of cases officially cited so far, 5,864 according to the
count kept by the World Health Organization, is significantly
underreported, and that it is likely that 2.5 times as many
cases, or nearly 20,000, have in fact occurred.
CDC emphasized that the projections, based on an
epidemiological model that takes into account how many people
each Ebola patient eventually infects as well as other factors,
is based on data available in August. They therefore do not
account for the recently announced U.S. government Ebola relief
effort, which includes sending 3,000 members of the armed forces
to the Ebola-stricken region.
"Extensive, immediate actions - such as those already
started - can bring the epidemic to a tipping point to start a
rapid decline in cases," CDC said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)