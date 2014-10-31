(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Mitch Lipka
Oct 31 Many charities are immersed in the fight
to control the Ebola epidemic, but so far the donors have not
come forward en masse - although scams already are emerging.
For those ready to dig into their pockets, here are four
tips to make an impact with your gift.
SORT THE LISTS
You can find comprehensive lists of charities fighting Ebola
from organizations that vet nonprofits like Guidestar
(Guidestar.org), Charity Navigator (CharityNavigator.org), and
the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance (Give.org).
These lists can be overwhelming. Charity Navigator, for
instance, identifies 45 charities with top accountability
ratings aiding in the fight against Ebola and also helping
victims.
Doctors Without Borders, which has been extremely visible
throughout the outbreak that has claimed nearly 5,000 lives,
tops most lists.
The organization, also known as Medecins Sans Frontieres,
announced it is budgeting $64 million for its work fighting
Ebola. It has raised at least $35 million in private donations
and secured $25 million in institutional funding. The group
operates six Ebola case management centers, with about 600 beds
that are in isolation. It has treated 3,200 confirmed Ebola
cases.
Also among those recommended by Charity Navigator are
Pennsylvania-based Brother's Brother Foundation (which
distributes medical supplies), the Missouri-based humanitarian
organization Convoy of Hope, and some better-known charities
including the United States Fund for UNICEF, Oxfam America and
Save the Children.
GIVE BROADLY
While donors want to know their donation is going for a
specific purpose, such as helping victims in a specific country,
Ken Berger, chief executive officer of Charity Navigator, says
that's not always the ideal way to go.
It's best to give to an organization whose overall mission
you trust and allow the group to decide where the money can be
used, Berger says. Saying you only want the cash to go for a
certain medication, for instance, could hamstring an
organization that already has an abundant supply of the drug but
needs cash for other purposes.
Some noteworthy organizations include the Bill and Melinda
Gates Foundation, which has pledged $50 million, committing the
first $12 million to the World Health Organization, the U.S.
Fund for UNICEF and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention.
Another option is the CDC Foundation, which was created by
Congress as a non-profit that raises money in support of the
CDC. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife donated $25
million to the foundation.
DONATE YOUR VACATION TIME
If you don't have cash to spare, you can now give away your
unused vacation time. The Internal Revenue Service this week
added to the mix of donation options specifically related to the
Ebola outbreak by allowing American workers to donate vacation,
sick time or personal leave.
Under the IRS guidelines, employees give vacation hours back
to their employer who converts those hours into cash. Donating
the funds to tax-exempt organizations working to help Ebola
victims in Guinea, Liberia or Sierra Leone qualifies for a tax
break. And the employees don't have the money counted as income,
under this arrangement, which has been used for previous natural
disasters.
BEWARE OF SCAMMERS
The biggest trouble spots for potential donors are
crowdfunding sites along with social media because they can
appear legitimate but lack verification.
"Anybody can put up a crowdfunding site and promise to do
something," Wise Giving Alliance Chief Operating Officer Bennett
Weiner says.
Hundreds of such sites already exist, such as one that
purported to benefit a Dallas nurse who had been infected. It
was removed after her family members objected.
Tips from the Federal Trade Commission to avoid
Ebola-related fund-raising scams include:
* Avoid charities that appear to have "sprung up overnight
in connection with current events."
* Be wary of charities whose websites or names are similar
to those of established charities.
* If you receive a call from a solicitor, and you're
interested, ask who they work for and the percentage of the
donation that goes to both the fund-raising firm and the
charity. Lack of a clear, direct answer is a red flag.
* Do not send cash. You won't know the money went where it
was supposed to and you won't have a record.
(Follow us @ReutersMoney or here;
Editing by Phil Berlowitz)