By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Oct 17 Children in Liberia,
Sierra Leone and Guinea are deeply distressed and puzzled by the
Ebola outbreak that has produced 3,700 orphans, closed schools
for millions and seen sports discouraged to avoid contact, a
U.N. official said on Friday.
Sarah Crowe, crisis communications chief for the United
Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), returned to New York last week
after spending more than a month in Liberia where she said the
hemorrhagic fever has "hijacked every aspect of life."
A 6-year-old girl in Liberia asked her: "When is Ebola going
to leave Liberia because I want to go back to school?"
The death toll has risen to 4,546 out of 9,191 known cases
in the worst affected countries of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra
Leone, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. Cases have also
been recorded in Nigeria, Senegal, Spain and the United States.
A separate Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo,
from a different strain, has claimed 49 lives, WHO has said.
"It's changed the way people live and it's changed the way
people die," Crowe said of the worst outbreak on record of
Ebola, which is spread through direct contact with bodily fluids
from an infected person. "It's eroded that sense of compassion."
UNICEF said it needs more than $200 million for its Ebola
response in West Africa, but so far had only received about
one-third of the funds.
Some 3,700 children in West Africa have lost one or both
parents to Ebola, UNICEF has said. Crowe said in Liberia some
600 children who had lost parents had been reunited with an
extended family member.
"Undoubtedly it's going to leave a deeply distressed
population of children. ... They're puzzled by it and
distressed," Crowe told a news conference at the United Nations.
Children were bewildered by burial teams "looking like
astronauts in crop spraying suits" coming into their homes to
take away ill or dead relatives, she said. Sports like football
had also been discouraged to stop the spread, Crowe added.
UNICEF is setting up interim care centers, Crowe said, where
children who have been in contact with infected people can be
cared for by a network of trained Ebola survivors because they
now have a built-in immunity to the disease.
"That means they are able to provide the love and care and
attention that small children particularly need," she said.
Crowe warned that the Ebola outbreak threatened to erode
gains made in the region in child mortality and maternal health,
adding that Liberia had achieved the fastest decline in child
mortality in Africa in the past 10 years.
She recounted stories on one woman losing her baby and
another woman dying in childbirth because they were turned away
from health centers over fears they could have Ebola. Along with
battling Ebola, UNICEF is trying to rebuild primary health care.
"It would be an absolute outrage that in the face of this
historic epidemic children would be dying of diseases that are
very easily prevented such as measles, malaria," Crowe said.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)