* Disease has caused up to 95 percent mortality in children
* Clinicians agree to lift "no touch" policy if protected
* More than 16,000 children lost parents to Ebola, UNICEF
says
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Feb 6 Authorities fighting Ebola must do
more to tackle a high death rate among young children whose
isolation from parents also causes great distress and deprives
them of the extra care they need, the World Health Organization
(WHO) said on Friday.
Reporting on a meeting of clinicians from Guinea, Liberia
and Sierra Leone, it said there was a consensus that the strict
"no touch" policy for Ebola patients could be lifted if good
measures are in place to protect health workers from infection.
"There is a need to address issues around children and
pregnant women. Children under five had a very high rate of
mortality, this was often because need a great deal of support
to be fed, to be cared for," WHO technical adviser Dr. Margaret
Harris told a news briefing.
Mortality in children under five years of age has been 80
percent, meaning four out of five die, and up to 95 percent
among under one-year-olds who require intensive nursing and
frequent feeding, she said.
"There was quite some suggestion that simply being separated
and isolated as happens in an Ebola treatment unit had a
devastating psychological effect on children, they did not have
parents, they did not have carers," Harris said.
"The complexities of dealing with children, especially
children under-one, were not really being met and they need to
be met."
At least 21 pregnant women survived the haemorrhagic
disease, but their babies or fetuses rarely did, she said.
Nearly 9,000 people have died out of 22,495 known cases in
the epidemic that began in December 2013.
Survivors have displayed symptoms including severe muscle
pain, headaches, mood swings, depression, loss of concentration
and impaired vision, according to the WHO. Reuters reported this
week that some of the 5,000 to 10,000 survivors complain of side
effects months after their recovery.
The U.N. Children's Fund said 16,600 children in the three
countries have lost one or both parents. But communities and
extended family members have taken in all but about 500 of them,
overcoming initial fears and stigma.
"Having said that, what really struck me when I was visiting
the families in Liberia, however strong that family and relative
support is, the grief is very raw," Andrew Brooks, UNICEF
regional child protection adviser, said by telephone from Dakar.
"The children, it doesn't take much for them to get very,
very upset. I don't think we should under-estimate that side of
things in addition to the economic and material support."
