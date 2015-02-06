NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Ebola
outbreak in West Africa has orphaned nearly 3,600 children in
Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, the United Nations Children's
Fund said on Friday.
By mid-January, 16,600 children were left without one or
both parents or their main caregiver in the three countries
worst hit by the epidemic, UNICEF said.
Extended families and communities were providing care for
the vast majority of the children with only three percent of
them needing to be placed outside family or community care.
"Since overcoming their initial fears and misconceptions
about Ebola, families have been showing incredible support,
providing care and protection for children whose parents have
died," Manuel Fontaine, UNICEF's regional director for West and
Central Africa, said in a statement.
Children who had been exposed to Ebola were being kept under
a 21-day observation period - the maximum incubation period of
the virus - and provided with support by a network of survivors.
Ebola survivors are able to interact with the children
during the monitoring period because they have developed a level
of resistance to the virus, UNICEF said.
The epidemic created a window of opportunity for aid workers
to identify vulnerable children and provide them with adequate
care in countries where child protection systems were already
weak before the outbreak, UNICEF said.
"We have a chance to address other forms of vulnerability
that existed before the Ebola crisis, such as child marriage,
child labour, sexual violence and exploitation," Fontaine said.
Nearly 9,000 people have died out of 22,495 known cases in
the Ebola epidemic that began in December 2013.
(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Ros Russell)