Jan 30 Drug developer Chimerix Inc said
it would stop participation in clinical studies of its Ebola
drug, brincidofovir, citing a significant decrease in the number
new cases for the virus in Liberia.
The decision was announced after the company's discussions
with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The company said it would continue to study of brincidofovir
for other indications.
Brincidofovir was given to the first Ebola patient diagnosed
in the United States, Thomas Eric Duncan, who later succumbed to
the infection.
