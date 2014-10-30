HONG KONG Oct 30 Chinese authorities have
identified the southern province of Guangdong, home to Asia's
biggest African population, as a frontline in their efforts to
prevent the deadly Ebola virus from entering mainland China.
The province bordering Hong Kong has proven susceptible to
infectious diseases in the past, shouldering a large share of
SARS and bird flu cases, prompting local authorities to take no
chances with Ebola.
Local authorities say they have expanded testing procedures
at provincial entry ports and 27 hospitals have been designated
to handle possible Ebola cases. Travellers arriving from
Ebola-affected nations must leave their contact details.
"The central government has asked Guangzhou to strengthen
preventative measures," Mao Qun'an, a spokesman for the Ministry
of Health, told Reuters. "Of course in Guangzhou, there are many
people from outside China's borders."
As many as 190 flights connect Guangdong and Africa each
month, ferrying thousands of traders, many of whom come from the
Ebola-hit nations of Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea. More than
60 percent of the passengers arriving on the mainland from West
Africa arrive in Guangdong.
China has not reported any confirmed cases of the deadly
virus, though several suspected cases have ended up in hospital
for observation.
At this week's Canton Fair in the provincial capital
Guangzhou, China's biggest trade exhibition, medical workers
donned full protection suits and checked visitors for signs of
the Ebola virus that has killed nearly 5,000 people, mostly in
West Africa.
"Of course we are worried," said a police guard at the fair
who identified himself only by the name Sun. "People are coming
from all over the world."
The Guangdong Provincial Centre for Disease Control and
Prevention has conducted tests on about 50 people from West
Africa, all returning negative results, the China Daily reported
on Thursday.
The centre and health officials in Guangdong could not be
reached by Reuters for comment.
AFRICAN TRADERS
Authorities' main concern revolves around the large number
of African traders, many of whom come from West Africa, in
Guangzhou. The city is a booming marketplace for cheap goods
that are exported to Africa.
Officially, about 15,000 Africans live in Guangzhou, but
there are many illegal immigrants and some reports put the
number at 10 times that figure. The official Guangzhou Daily
said 438,000 Africans passed through the city from January to
October this year.
Frank, 37, a trader from Nigeria who has lived in China for
10 years, said Ebola was a sensitive subject given many Africans
were staying in Guangdong illegally, raising concerns that
victims would avoid visiting public hospitals.
Nigeria itself was declared Ebola-free by the World Health
Organisation last week, having contained the spread of the
disease after 20 people were infected. Seven of those died.
"It's a very big problem," Frank said. "Without a valid
visa, you can do nothing in this country ... We don't talk about
it."
Authorities in Guangzhou have launched a campaign warning of
the dangers of Ebola, but African immigrants complain they have
received little information.
"There's nothing much we can do," said a 30-year-old Kenyan
man by the name of Pawsi. "I don't know what the government has
done. I can't read Chinese."
State media reported on Wednesday that people returning to
Beijing from regions affected by Ebola should quarantine
themselves at home for 21 days and undergo twice daily
temperature checks if they have had contact with patients.
China's health ministry has identified the main airports in
Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou as key in terms of risk, and has
been focusing its initial health and temperature checks there.
"Beijing has experience with SARS and the H7N9 (bird flu)
virus. Once there is a case of Ebola, we have the ability to
control its spread," city health official Zhao Tao told the
official Xinhua news agency.
There is much scepticism about the government's
transparency.
In 2003, Chinese officials covered up the spread of Severe
Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) for weeks before a growing
death toll and rumours forced the government to reveal the
epidemic, apologize and vow full candour in future disease
outbreaks.
But in 2013, the government earned praise from the
international community for being transparent on an outbreak of
a deadly new bird flu in humans.
