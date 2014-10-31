BEIJING Oct 31 China will dispatch an elite
unit from the People's Liberation Army to help Ebola-hit
Liberia, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday, responding to U.N.
calls for a greater global effort to fight the deadly virus in
West Africa.
Washington has led the international drive to stop the
spread of the disease that has killed nearly 5,000 people,
sending thousands of troops and committing about $1 billion, but
Beijing has faced criticism for not doing enough.
The PLA squad, which has experience from a 2002 outbreak of
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), will build a 100-bed
treatment centre in Liberia, the first such facility in the
three countries most impacted by Ebola to be constructed and run
by a foreign country, said Lin Songtian, director general of the
ministry's Department of African Affairs.
The centre will be open for operation in a month's time, he
told a briefing in Beijing. China will also dispatch 480 PLA
medical staff to treat Ebola patients, he said.
It's the first time China has deployed a whole unit of
epidemic prevention forces and military medical staff abroad,
Lin said.
China is Africa's biggest trade partner, tapping the
continent's rich vein of resources to fuel its own economic
growth over the past couple of decades. Some critics have
rounded on Beijing for not helping more in Africa's hour of
need.
China has so far donated 750 million yuan ($123 million) to
13 African countries and international organisations to combat
Ebola, according to the government.
"China's assistance will not stop until the Ebola epidemic
is eradicated in West Africa," Lin said.
The White House this week responded to criticism that as the
global superpower it was not doing enough by taking a veiled
swipe at the contributions of Russia and China.
"When we have a situation like this on the global scene,
people aren't wondering what the Chinese are doing to respond to
it. People aren't picking up the phone and wondering if Vladimir
Putin is going to commit Russian resources to this effort,"
White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest told a media briefing.
"People want to know what the United States of America is
doing about it."
FOREIGN AID UNDER SPOTLIGHT
China said in July that more than half its foreign aid of
over $14 billion went to Africa. In comparison, the United
States spent about $46 billion in fiscal 2015 on foreign aid
programmes.
China has also dispatched hundreds of aid workers to Africa
to combat Ebola including health experts and medical staff.
Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd., a
Chinese drug maker with military ties, has sent several thousand
doses of an experimental Ebola drug to Africa and is planning
clinical trials there.
Lin said several thousand Chinese nationals live in Guinea,
Liberia and Sierra Leone, and about a million Chinese nationals
live on the African continent.
U.S. and Chinese troops staged their first disaster relief
exercise last November in a signal that China is increasingly
eager to use its growing military muscle for humanitarian causes
as it works to win international support.
China dispatched a state-of-the-art hospital ship to the
Philippines last year after one of the world's biggest typhoons
that killed thousands there.
The United Nations has called on foreign governments to ramp
up efforts to help the Ebola-hit states of Guinea, Liberia and
Sierra Leone, requesting they send hundreds more medical
personnel to the impoverished states to help.
Foreign efforts have been complicated by public health
policy issues at home. Some U.S. states have slapped mandatory
quarantines on health workers returning from Ebola-hit states,
while Australia this week imposed a blanket ban on visas from
the three affected states.
Health experts have decried the measures as draconian, and
say such policies may discourage badly needed foreign doctors
and nurses from volunteering to help.
Medical professionals say Ebola is difficult to catch and is
spread through direct contact with bodily fluids from an
infected person and is not transmitted by asymptomatic people.
Ebola is not airborne.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)