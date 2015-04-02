A patient who was being evaluated for possible Ebola at a Colorado hospital has tested negative for the virus, the state's health department said on Thursday.

The patient, who was not identified, recently travelled to an Ebola-affected country and was taken to a hospital north of Denver late on Wednesday after falling ill, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said.

It did not provide further details on the patient.

At least 10 people are known to have been treated for Ebola in the United States - four of them diagnosed with the disease on U.S. soil - amid an epidemic centered in West Africa during the last year.

Only two people are known to have contracted the virus in the United States - both of them nurses who treated an Ebola patient from Liberia who became sick while visiting Dallas. That man, Thomas Duncan, died in October.

The Ebola outbreak in West Africa has left more than 10,000 dead in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, the three worst-hit countries.

