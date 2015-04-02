April 2 A patient was being evaluated in isolation at a Colorado hospital for Ebola on Thursday after experiencing symptoms of the disease, health officials said.

The patient, who was not identified and was considered low-risk, had recently traveled to an Ebola-affected country and was transported on Wednesday evening to the Medical Center of the Rockies after falling ill, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a statement. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Kevin Liffey)